Florida woman offered sex for $25 and chicken nuggets, deputies say

BRADENTON, Fla. - A homeless Bradenton, Florida woman was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly offering sex to an undercover deputy in exchange for $25 and chicken nuggets.

Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office reported the event occurred while he was working undercover in an attempt to solicit prostitution or purchase illegal narcotics.

He was in his car at a gas station in Bradenton when he started talking to two women. Alex Direeno, 22, told the other female that the undercover officer was her boyfriend and entered the front seat of his car. The two drove away.

Direeno asked the undercover deputy what he wanted and the two eventually began bargaining for the price of he would have to pay her to perform sexual acts on him.

"After a few seconds of bargaining the price for the sexual act we agreed that I would pay $25 and get the female chicken nuggets in exchange for oral sex," the police report stated.

Instead of going to get chicken nuggets, the officer stopped his vehicle and other members of the Manatee County Special Investigative Division approached the car and took Direeno into custody.

When deputies searched Direeno's purse they found two hypodermic needles, several small plastic bags, a spoon and a burnt glass pipe. All the items are instruments of narcotics use; specifically heroin and crack cocaine consumption.

Direeno was charged for prostitution and is in jail.