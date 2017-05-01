Bought bagged ice? Get some money back!



Ice, barbecue grills and getting that summer body back.

They are three investments that could mean money back for you through class action lawsuit settlements.

Did you buy packaged ice?

Do you remember if you bought it between 2001 and 2008?

If so, a class action lawsuit alleges the major ice makers colluded to keep prices up.

The settlement means you could claim up to $12 with no proof of purchase, more if you actually kept receipts.

The makers claim no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file is May 17, 2017.

Click here for more on this settlement.

Do you have a Kenmore BBQ grill sold at Sears?

A class action lawsuit involves 15 models alleging the firebox could rust. That might expose the propane tank.

If you bought one between 2011 and 2014, the settlement means up to $300 back depending on repairing or replacing.

The manufacturer claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file is Jan. 26, 2018.

Click here for more on this settlement.

If you tried Hydroxycut to lose that winter weight, a lawsuit alleges the weight loss may not be what was advertised.

The suit names about 3 dozen Hydroxycut supplements.

The $8 million settlement means if you bought any between may of 2009 and February of 2017, you could get a full refund with receipts and up to $28 without proof of purchase.

The makers of Hydroxycut claim no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file is May 30, 2017.

Click here for more on this settlement.