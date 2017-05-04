Bombay Sapphire gin recalled for mistakenly containing 154-proof alcohol

Bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin have been recalled in Canada because of a potentially dangerous labeling mistake.

Many 1.14-liter bottles of the popular liquor sold in Ontario have been pulled from shelves because their labels indicated they contained 40-percent alcohol content (80 proof) but they actually contained 77-percent alcohol content (154 proof).

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario issued the recall this week, stating, "This product is not safe for consumption."

The recall comes shortly after bottles of Georgian Bay vodka were pulled from Canadian shelves because they were mislabeled as containing 40-percent alcohol when they actually contained 81-percent alcohol.

