Bombay Sapphire gin recalled for mistakenly containing 154-proof alcohol

Bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin have been recalled in Canada because of a potentially dangerous labeling mistake.
Many 1.14-liter bottles of the popular liquor sold in Ontario have been pulled from shelves because their labels indicated they contained 40-percent alcohol content (80 proof) but they actually contained 77-percent alcohol content (154 proof).
The recall comes shortly after bottles of Georgian Bay vodka were pulled from Canadian shelves because they were mislabeled as containing 40-percent alcohol when they actually contained 81-percent alcohol.
