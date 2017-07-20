Fair
New body cam video released by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office shows the tense moments when deputies responded to a sinkhole in a Land O' Lakes neighborhood last week.
Deputies are overheard telling residents to grab any medications or important items they may need from their homes before they were voluntarily evacuated from the neighborhood.
Watch the full video below:
Nearly a week after the sinkhole formed, officials continue to monitor and estimate how long cleanup could take.
THE LATEST | Dormant sinkhole gets wider with rainfall
How to identify if your home is at risk for a sinkhole
Fund created to help victims of Pasco sinkhole
Photos: Sinkhole swallows two homes in Pasco County
