These are the best devices to keep your home secure from break-ins

A burglary takes place every 18 seconds in the United States. That’s why it’s important for homeowners to take measures to keep their houses safe, like installing a security system. Many people assume home security devices are expensive, but they're not.

Brandon Donovan with Colorado Security Company says the number one security device people purchase is the WiFi video doorbell that allows you to see and talk to the person at your front door. He says the best brands are Ring and SkyBell, which cost $225 and can be installed within an hour.

Security experts also suggest homeowners secure their garage. Donovan says, the Liftmasters garage opener is a great security feature because it allows users to close a garage door from anywhere, by simply using an app. The security feature costs $250.

Keyless lock front door locks are the perfect way to stop break-ins from occurring. Forty-five percent of all home break-ins occur with an unlocked door. Great brands include Yale, Schlage and Kwikset. They each sell for less than $250.

All of these products are hooked up to the homeowner's smart phones through an app, which allows them to keep their house protected from anywhere in the world.