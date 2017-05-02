Baton Rouge officers will not be charged for Alton Sterling shooting, per report

Baton Rouge officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake will not be charged in connection to the shooting death of Alton Sterling, the Washington Post reported.

The Post reported on Tuesday that the decision is final, but the official announcement has not been made. In the meantime, local schools, businesses and officials are preparing for the fallout of the decision.

Shortly after Salamoni and Lake shot the 37-year-old Sterling, protests erupted in the city. The tension became so violent, that a Missouri man targeted law enforcement by shooting six officers in the city, killing two.

The decision not to prosecute the two officers was made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions' Justice Department. It is the first time under Sessions that the Justice Department has publicly declined to prosecute officers who are involved in high-profile police involved shootings.

On July 5, 2016, Salamoni and Lake were reporting to a call of a man using a gun in a threatening manner. When police arrived, they encountered Sterling, first deploying a stun gun while attempting to put Sterling in handcuffs.

During the scuffle, the police claimed that Sterling was reaching for a gun. That is when the officers fired rounds into Sterling, causing his death.

Sterling's death came one day before Philando Castile was shot and killed by police in St. Paul Minnesota.

The shootings sparked nationwide protests, which ultimately proved to cause anger and addtional violence. In addition to the mass shooting on police in Baton Rouge on July 17, five Dallas police officers were killed on July 7 during a Black Lives Matter protest that was in progress in the city.