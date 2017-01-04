The cause of the incident, on Long Island Rail Road Track 6 in Brooklyn, was not immediately clear. Fire officials deferred additional questions to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which did not immediately respond to CNN's questions about the cause.
One witness, who only wanted to be identified as Sophie, saw the aftermath of the incident from the platform. She posted a photo of a mangled train door with a window busted.
"I went onto the platform because the train I needed to board was on the track on the other side of the platform," Sophie said.
"While on my train, I saw teams of firefighters and police rushing in to help. A few people were still on the train, and others who had gotten off were a little bruised but emotionally shaken," she said. "A few people were crying and calling their loved ones. Dozens were trying to take photos."
