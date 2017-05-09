Artist makes epic video to sell 1996 Suzuki SUV

A Latvian artist decided to sell his used 1996 Suzuki Vitara by making it look like the greatest car of all time.

Eugene Romanovsky, a visual effects professional who works out of Israel, made a 2-minute clip that hails his old SUV as a "hero" and "legend."

The video states that despite being more than 20 years old, the SUV is "still sexy."

The video shows Romanovsky's Vitara escaping an avalanche down a snowy mountainside, driving off-road through a forest and doing other things that are seen in a typical car commercial.

But then, he takes it to a whole other level.

Romanovsky shows his SUV driving underwater and even on the moon's surface after rocketing itself through the Earth's atmosphere.

He even put the Vitara into some iconic movies, giving it cameos in "Jurassic Park" and "Mad Max: Fury Road."

The clip has been watched more than 2.7 million times in the last month. He is taking offers to buy the vehicle through his Facebook page.

"It needs your love," Romanovsky's ad says. "And maybe some paint."

Watch the full video below.

