Army photographer captures final moments of her life in stunning images

The U.S. Army has released the final, stunning images taken by a photographer moments before she and four others were killed by an accidental explosion in 2013.

Spc. Hilda Clayton, a 22-year-old combat photographer who served in the Army, was taking pictures of a live-fire training exercise in Afghanistan when a mortar tube accidentally exploded, according to the Army's Military Review journal. Along with Clayton, four Afghan National Army soldiers were killed by the explosion.

Clayton was snapping photos when the explosion happened, meaning she captured it on film split-seconds before it hit her.

The Army released her final photos this week for the first time in the latest issue of Military Review. You can see them below.

This image shows two Afghan National Army soldiers as a burst of fire explodes between them.

This image shows an Afghan National Army soldier as the explosion happens.

