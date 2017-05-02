All-out brawl on trans-Pacific flight caught on video

A passenger aboard a plane set to depart a Tokyo airport for Los Angeles captured video of an all-out brawl between two men.

The video was captured by Corey Hour, who according to his bio is an Arizona-based director. The flight on All Nippon Airways was preparing to depart Tokyo’s Narita Airport for LAX when the two men began throwing punches.

While exchanging blows, one man appears to have his red shirt torn completely off.

According to Hour, the fight took place about 10 minutes before the plane was about to take off. After recording a portion of the fight on his phone, Hour claims he stepped in to try and break up the fight. The man in the red shirt eventually left the plane, and the flight eventually took off after 90-minute delay.

Hour said on Twitter he still doesn’t know why the fight broke out, but gave credit to the staff on the All Nippon Airways flight, saying they “handled the situation with grace and respect.”

Watch video of the confrontation below.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.