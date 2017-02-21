Alex Trebek drops rap lyrics from Drake, Lil' Wayne during Jeopardy! rap category

Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 6:51PM MST expiring February 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 3:35PM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Cassia, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 5:30AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, White Pine
Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 6:45AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Harney, Malheur
Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 6:45AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee
Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 2:12AM MST expiring February 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 1:25PM MST expiring February 22 at 6:28PM MST in effect for: Washington
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 1:25PM MST expiring February 23 at 2:55AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 23 at 2:44AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 22 at 4:46PM MST in effect for: Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued February 19 at 2:08PM MST expiring February 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
"Jeopardy!" viewers got a wild surprise on Monday when host Alex Trebek spit out the lyrics of popular rap songs during a round of the 2017 College Championships.
The category was called, "Let's Rap, Kids."
Trebek "rapped" the lyrics in his normal monotone voice, causing viewers to express the hilarity of the category. The lyrics Trebek gave as answers were from songs by Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Lil' Wayne, among others.
A viewer captured video of the hilarity and posted it on Twitter: