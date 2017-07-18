Airline refutes report that flatulence caused a plane to be evacuated

A viral story spread online on Monday that an American flight 1927 that landed in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sunday was evacuated due to flatulence was refuted by American Airlines officials, the Raleigh News Observer reported.

According to the News Observer, passengers on board the flight from Charlotte to Raleigh complained of an odor that was emitted due to a mechanical glitch. Officials pointed out that the odor did not come from a passenger "passing gas."

In an email to the Charlotte Observer, “The plane was not evacuated. (A) medical call came in for someone affected by an odor after the plane deplaned normally,” a Raleigh airport official said.

One report stated that passengers became noxious due to the smell of flatulence on board the plane. A separate report claimed that two crew members experience eye irritation after encountering odors of flatulence.