'A Day Without Immigrants' forces some McDonald's locations to close

As immigrants marched on Thursday in protest of recent policy proposals by President Donald Trump, a number of stores and shops around America were closed.
While some mom and pop shops opted to close to join the protest, employees at some McDonald's locations walked off the job, causing a few locations to shut down. A number of other McDonald's locations were forced to only accept drive thru orders due to low staffing levels.
On social media, users posted photos of signs alerting customers that the restaurants did not have enough staffing to be open.
Leaders of the 'A Day Without Immigrants' movement encouraged people to not participate in commerce for one day.
As immigrants marched on Thursday in protest of recent policy proposals by President Donald Trump, a number of stores and shops around America were closed.
While some mom and pop shops opted to close to join the protest, employees at some McDonald's locations walked off the job, causing some locations to simply shut down. Some other locations were forced to only accept drive thru orders as employees walked off the job.
On social media, users posted photos of signs alerting customers that the restaurants did not have enough staffing to be open.
Leaders of the 'A Day Without Immigrants' movement encouraged people to not participate in commerce for one day.