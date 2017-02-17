'A Day Without Immigrants' forces some McDonald's locations to close

6:31 PM, Feb 16, 2017
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 16: The El Tamarindo restaurant is closed as Latino immigrant workers across Washington stay home as part of a Day Without Immigrants nationwide protest on February 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Businesses closed in hope of showing Latino economic power and protesting President Donald Trump's immigration policies. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

As immigrants marched on Thursday in protest of recent policy proposals by President Donald Trump, a number of stores and shops around America were closed. 

While some mom and pop shops opted to close to join the protest, employees at some McDonald's locations walked off the job, causing a few locations to shut down. A number of other McDonald's locations were forced to only accept drive thru orders due to low staffing levels. 

On social media, users posted photos of signs alerting customers that the restaurants did not have enough staffing to be open. 

Leaders of the 'A Day Without Immigrants' movement encouraged people to not participate in commerce for one day. 

 

While some were understanding and supportive of Thursday's protest, others were upset about the disruption the walkout caused. 

 

