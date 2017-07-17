7.2M pounds of hot dogs recalled

Nearly 7.2 million pounds of Marathon Enterprises hot dog products have been recalled after concerns the products were tainted with extraneous materials such as bone fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.

The products were produced between March 17 and July 4, 2017 and were found as part of the department's Consumer Complaint Monitoring System on July 10.

One person reported a minor oral injury, according to the USDA website. The products should be thrown away, the USDA reported.

For the full list of products, click here.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call John Terminello, Consumer Relations, at 1-800-SABRETT on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Eastern.