5-year-old girl headed to National Spelling Bee

Edith Fuller, 5, is set to become the youngest ever participant in the Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning her regional Bee in Oklahoma earlier this year.

Edith correctly spelled "Jnana" to clinch the Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee title. Edith competed against children more than twice her age during the Bee. The Bee is open to children who have not started high school.

Edith was the top speller among 53 children aged 5 to 14 who participated in the Bee.

Edith is among a group of more than 270 spellers who will participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee will be televised on ESPN and ESPN2 on June 1.

Here is a sampling of the words Edith spelled correctly during last weekend's Bee regional:

Panglossian

Picaresque

Pernicious

Zephyr

Perestroika

Baedeker

Sarsaparilla

"She is very bright, we were amazed to find that she really has a knack for spelling," Edith's mother Annie Fuller said. "She can remember words that has seen and heard very easily."

Edith's appearance in the National Bee comes a year after then 6-year-old Akash Vukoti took the Spelling Bee by storm. Akash garnered international attention after qualifying for the National Bee, and appeared on Steve Harvey's "Little Big Shots."

Despite bowing out during preliminary rounds, Akash joined the Spelling Bee champions on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

The 2016 Bee also crowned one of its youngest champions ever, as 11-year-old Nihar Janga was declared a co-champion along with 13-year-old Jairam Hathwar.