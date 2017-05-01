4 dead in Topeka shooting

Four people were killed and another injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Topeka, Kansas, police said.

The suspected shooter was among the dead.

The killings happened at a home that is part of a business that provides in-home care to people with special needs. All the victims were male.

The survivor was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police told CNN affiliate WIBW.

Lt. Colleen Stuart of the Topeka Police Department said the home was a "private business providing residential services."

She said the alleged shooter was "associated" with the home but would not elaborate.