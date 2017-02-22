20 Oscar-winning movies now streaming on Netflix

Why not Netflix and chill with some Oscar winners?

Before the 89th Academy Awards are handed out this weekend to some of the best movies of 2016, take some time to check out some past Oscar-winning movies now streaming on Netflix.

As of Feb. 22, 2017, there were 20 different titles that have won Oscars in the categories of best picture, best director, best actor, best actress, best supporting actor, best supporting actress and best documentary available from the streaming service.

Check out the full list of movies below, broken down by Oscar category.

Best Picture

“Gentleman's Agreement” (1947)

"Patton" (1970)

“Amadeus” (1984)

“Braveheart” (1995)

“Shakespeare in Love” (1998)

“No Country For Old Men” (2007)

Best Actor

"The African Queen" (1951) — Winnter: Humphrey Bogart

“To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962) — Winner: Gregory Peck

“Patton” (1970) — Winner: George C. Scott

“On Golden Pond” (1981) — Winner: Henry Fonda

“Amadeus” (1984) — Winner: F. Murray Abraham

“Milk” (2008) — Winner: Sean Penn

Best Actress

“On Golden Pond” (1981) — Winner: Katharine Hepburn

“Shakespeare in Love” (1998) — Winner: Gwyneth Paltrow

Best Supporting Actor

“The Paper Chase” (1973) — Winner: John Houseman

“Julia” (1977) — Winner: Jason Robards

"The Usual Suspects" (1995) — Winner: Kevin Spacey

“Good Will Hunting” (1997) — Winner: Robin Williams

“Iris” (2001) — Winner: Jim Broadbent

"No Country For Old Men” (2007) — Winner: Javier Bardem

“Beginners” (2011) — Winner: Christopher Plummer

Best Supporting Actress

"Gentleman's Agreement" (1947) — Winner: Celeste Holm

“Julia” (1977) — Winner: Vanessa Redgrave

“Shakespeare in Love” (1998) — Winner: Judi Dench

Best Director

“Gentleman's Agreement” (1947) — Winner: Elia Kazan

"Patton" (1970) — Winner: Franklin J. Schaffner

“The Graduate” (1967) — Winner: Mike Nichols

“Amadeus” (1984) — Winner: Milos Forman

“Braveheart” (1995) — Winner: Mel Gibson

“No Country For Old Men” (2007) — Winner: Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

Best Documentary

“Man on Wire” (2008)

"Inside Job" (2010)

“Undefeated” (2011)

The 89th Academy Awards will be held Feb. 26, 2017.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.