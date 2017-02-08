National Weather Service issues multi-county southwest Idaho flood warning

BOISE, ID - The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a flood warning for many regions of southwest Idaho including Boise County, Valley County, northeastern areas of Elmore County, Camas County, eastern Gem County, Adams County, and Washington County until about 10:45 a.m. Friday.

A very moist weather system will impact the region beginning this afternoon and continuing through Thursday night, according to the Weather Service.

Six On Your Side’s Chief Meteorologist Scott Dorval said, “Heavy rain falling over melting snow will cause flooding for the first time this year at elevations as high as 6,000 feet.”

“People driving through the warning areas should be on the look-out for water over the roadways, as well as isolated snow and rock slides,” he stated.

Rainfall totals of one to three inches are expected through Thursday night. The combination of snowmelt and rainfall will cause flooding of city streets, parking lots, small creeks and streams, fields, ditches, and low-lying roads, the Weather Service said.

Locations that will experience flooding include McCall, Idaho City, Fairfield, Lowman, Cascade, Council, Horseshoe Bend, New Meadows, Cambridge, Ola, Banks, and Garden Valley.