National Slow Cooker Month: 3 Fun & Easy Recipes

Is your life too fast-paced to prep the home cooking you crave? The slow cooker could be the answer – Brian Corsetti has three recipes that take under 10 minutes to prep. January is National Slow Cooker Month so these fun and easy meals are the perfect way to celebrate!

1. Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:

1 pound of Sliced Bacon

1 Bag of Frozen Tater Tots

2 Bell Peppers

1 Onion

2 Cups of Shredded cheddar Cheese

12 Eggs

Directions:

Mix everything together in the slow cooker and cook on low for four hours. Serve and ENJOY!

2. Barbecue Ribs

Ingredients:

2 Racks of Ribs

Salt and Pepper

1 Cups of Water

1 Bottle of Your Favorite BBQ Sauce

Directions:

Mix everything together in the slow cooker and cook on low for eight hours. YUM!

3. Brownies

Ingredients:

1 ¼ Cup of Flour

¾ Cup Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

¾ Tsp. Baking Powder

1 Stick of Melted Butter

8 Oz. Bittersweet Chocolate

3 Beaten Eggs

1 Cup of Sugar

Directions:

Mix everything together in the slow cooker and cook on low for 3 ½ hours. SWEET!

