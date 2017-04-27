DC Daily: President Trump tells Canada and Mexico that US won't leave NAFTA -- for now

What's happening in the political world :



Trump says he won't end NAFTA at this time

-- President Donald Trump told the leaders of Canada and Mexico he was not immediately planning to end the North American Free Trade Agreement, a pact which he railed against as a candidate and as recently as last week declared was harmful to U.S. workers.



The White House said Trump's phone conversations with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto were "pleasant and productive."

I received calls from the President of Mexico and the Prime Minister of Canada asking to renegotiate NAFTA rather than terminate. I agreed.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2017

...subject to the fact that if we do not reach a fair deal for all, we will then terminate NAFTA. Relationships are good-deal very possible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2017

Read more

Documents: Flynn warned not to take foreign payments

-- Documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee show President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn was warned by the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014 not to accept foreign payments as he entered retirement.



News of the 2014 warning comes two days after Rep. Elijah Cummings, the ranking Democrat in the House Oversight Committee, and Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz said Flynn may have broken the law by not disclosing payments he received from RT-TV, a station widely considered to be a propaganda arm of the Russian government.



Read more

House Freedom Caucus backs new version of health care bill

-- After standing against the initial version of the Republican health care bill, the House Freedom Caucus is now behind the latest version of the bill.



The fate of the newest version of the bill could be decided by moderate House Republicans.



The new amendment gives states broader ability to opt out of Obamacare regulations and roll back protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions.



Read more

CNN contributed to this report