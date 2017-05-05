DC Daily: Trump basks in afterglow of health care bill win

What's happening in the political world :



President celebrates House passage of health care bill

-- President Trump continues to bask in the afterglow of the House's approval of the Republican-backed health care bill.



In a Friday morning tweet, the president said:

Big win in the House - very exciting! But when everything comes together with the inclusion of Phase 2, we will have truly great healthcare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2017

The House voted Thursday morning in favor of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, and installing the American Health Care Act. More information on the American Health Care Act, including details on protections for those with pre-existing conditions: http://bit.ly/2pdJeOF.



Now that the House has passed the bill, Trump stated he is confident the Senate will pass the bill, too.



Trump said, "Your premiums will start to come down. This will get through the Senate. I am confident. When it comes to deductibles, it was so ridiculous, people didn't use them."

It was a GREAT day for the United States of America! This is a great plan that is a repeal & replace of ObamaCare. Make no mistake about it. pic.twitter.com/fYtghBlXxS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2017

In a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hours after the bill's passage in the House, Trump openly praised Australia's health care system.



"We have a failing health care system. I shouldn't say this to our great gentleman and my friend from Australia because you have better health care than we do," Trump said.



Australia offers universal health care, which means every citizen has health coverage. Republicans have traditionally opposed universal health care.

Trump the telecommuter?

-- Donald Trump returned to New York City for the first time since becoming president, and he is spending the weekend in New Jersey to work and avoid "causing a big disruption."



The president said Friday morning:

Rather than causing a big disruption in N.Y.C., I will be working out of my home in Bedminster, N.J. this weekend. Also saves country money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2017

While in New York City Thursday, Trump met with Australia's prime minister aboard the USS Intrepid.

How is the U.S. economy doing under Trump?

-- It looks like the US economy is perking up under President Trump.



The government reported a strong gain in jobs for April on Friday morning, and the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since May 2007.



It seems that consumers, small businesses and corporate CEOs are in a better mood since Trump took office as well.



House overwhelmingly approves North Korea sanctions

-- The House voted 419-1 to sanction North Korea's shipping industry and refuse any goods shipped by North Korean forced laborers.



The bill also sets the stage for more sanctions in the future. The Trump administration will decide if North Korea should be on the state sponsors of terrorism list, which would let the U.S. further target the country's finances.



State Dept. account retweets, then deletes tweet promoting Ivana Trump book

-- An official State Department Twitter account retweeted a tweet promoting Ivanka Trump's new book, "Women Who Work," raising ethics questions. It has since been deleted.



"Thank you to my beautiful sisters for the support of my #WomenWhoWorkBook!" Ivanka Trump wrote in the initial tweet from her personal account, alongside photos of Tiffany and Lara Trump posing with the book.



It was retweeted by the @GenderAtState account, which is run by the Office of Global Women's Issues, a policy office within the State Department focused on women's rights and empowerment through foreign policy.



CNN and Newsy contributed to this report