DC Daily: Congress works to avoid potential government shutdown

What's happening in the political world :



Trump's tweet(s):

The two fake news polls released yesterday, ABC & NBC, while containing some very positive info, were totally wrong in General E. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2017

The Wall is a very important tool in stopping drugs from pouring into our country and poisoning our youth (and many others)! If — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2017

Could there be a government shutdown this week?

-- The clock is ticking for Congress to approve a new spending bill, and lawmakers have until midnight Friday to avoid a potential government shutdown.



Among the major sticking points in the effort to pass a spending bill: Money to fund the Trump administration's proposed border wall continues to be one of the main sticking points among Democrats.



President Trump tweeted Sunday:

The Democrats don't want money from budget going to border wall despite the fact that it will stop drugs and very bad MS 13 gang members. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017

Eventually, but at a later date so we can get started early, Mexico will be paying, in some form, for the badly needed border wall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017

Friday's deadline falls on President Trump's 100th day in office.



Read more

Obama returns to public spotlight at Chicago event

-- Former President Barack Obama will deliver the first public remarks of his post-presidency here in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Monday, three months after handing off the baton to President Donald Trump.



The 44th president is slated to speak with young leaders at an event at the University of Chicago, billed by his office as a "conversation on community organizing and civic engagement" and a part of Obama's goal to "encourage and support the next generation of leaders."



Read more

Report: North Korea threatens to sink USS Carl Vinson

-- The San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson was the target of a threat made through a North Korea newspaper, CNN reported.



North Korea's state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun said in an editorial the country is ready to illustrate its "military force" by sinking a "nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a single strike."



CNN reported that it could not independently verify the claims.



The USS Carl Vinson is currently taking part in drills with Japanese ships in the western Pacific Ocean.



Read more

CNN contributed to this report