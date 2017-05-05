National Day of Prayer observed Thursday at state capitol

Tammy Scardino
6:04 PM, May 4, 2017
This is the 66th year for the National Day of Prayer.

BOISE - Idahoans observed the National Day of Prayer in the capital city Thursday.

People from all different faiths gathered along the statehouse steps. It was a chance for those who believe in the power of prayer to come together.

Some rally-goers hope the message won't fade.

"The point, I think, is that we can come together and we can do this even though there's people in this nation with differing beliefs and different values," said Zack White, a Meridian resident. "We can do this and not expect to be, I don't know, ridiculed."

"On your own, you can't do as much but when you're unified for one purpose and one common goal... you can accomplish a lot," added Melissa White, a member of the Harvest Church in Meridian.

