Nampa School administrators alerted to dangerous social media "challenge"

NAMPA, ID - The Nampa School District sent out an e-mail Friday alerting principals and counselors about a dangerous new viral suicide game sweeping across social media.
It’s called the “Blue Whale Challenge.” It encourages vulnerable students -- especially teens –- to injure themselves for fifty days, then commit suicide.
The e-mail was sent Friday afternoon by Scott Parker, Executive Director of Secondary Education for the Nampa School District.
In a recent BBC report, the person behind the “challenge” pleaded guilty in a Russian court to inciting people to take their own lives.
Reports say the shadowy challenge, which purportedly brainwashes young people, has been responsible for at least 100 teen deaths in Russia. Police and schools in the United Kingdom have now begun alerting parents to the dangers of the game.
Six On Your Side reached out to both the Boise and West Ada School Districts to see if they are issuing similar warnings. Boise School District spokesman Dan Hollar said the counseling department is “looking into it.”
No word yet from the West Ada School District.