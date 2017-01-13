Nampa Police keep a large amount of meth off the streets

Nampa Police Repeat Offender Program officers seize a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

The arrest occurred on January 11 just before 6 p.m., Nampa ROP Officer Duke made a routine traffic stop in the area of 16th Avenue North and 7th Street North.

The vehicle was being driven by Mariano Castillo, a 31-years-old of Nampa, Dora Zamudio, 24-years-old of Nampa was a passenger. After a conversation with Castillo the officer requested a canine unit to the traffic stop.

Once the another NPD officer arrived with the K-9 officer a sniff test on the vehicle was performed. According to a press release from the Nampa Police Department the K-9 officer alerted the officers of possible drugs in the car and the vehicle was searched. During the search officers located a pillow case which contained several vacuum-sealed packages that contained over 4 pounds of a white crystal-like substance. A field-test determined the substance was methamphetamine. Said the Nampa Police Department.

Additionally, NPD says officers also located small amounts of heroin and cocaine and total of $3,021 in cash.

Castillo was booked into the Canyon County jail and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Zamudio was booked into the Canyon County jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, and possession of cocaine.