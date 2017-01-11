Nampa Police investigating SUV vandalism as a possible hate crime

NAMPA, ID - A Nampa woman’s SUV was heavily damaged by vandals -– and police are investigating the case as a possible hate crime, since the vehicle’s owner is African-American.
According to Nampa Police spokesman Sgt. Tim Riha, at least one person vandalized the Toyota RAV-4 in the 16000 block of North Barrymore Drive sometime between 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 11:30 a.m. Monday.
According to a police report, the person or person responsible splattered paint all over the car, the radio was taken apart, the air conditioner was destroyed, windows were smashed with a crowbar left at the scene, and one person apparently used their finger to write the words “GO BACK” in the paint on one of the vehicle’s side windows.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
“We are looking into the potential that this qualifies as a hate crime,” said Nampa Police spokesman Sgt. Tim Riha.
He said Nampa Police detectives are now working with the FBI on the case.