Nampa Police investigating SUV vandalism as a possible hate crime

Steve Bertel
1:51 PM, Jan 10, 2017
5:28 PM, Jan 10, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NAMPA, ID - A Nampa woman’s SUV was heavily damaged by vandals -– and police are investigating the case as a possible hate crime, since the vehicle’s owner is African-American.

According to Nampa Police spokesman Sgt. Tim Riha, at least one person vandalized the Toyota RAV-4 in the 16000 block of North Barrymore Drive sometime between 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 11:30 a.m. Monday.

According to a police report, the person or person responsible splattered paint all over the car, the radio was taken apart, the air conditioner was destroyed, windows were smashed with a crowbar left at the scene, and one person apparently used their finger to write the words “GO BACK” in the paint on one of the vehicle’s side windows.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

“We are looking into the potential that this qualifies as a hate crime,” said Nampa Police spokesman Sgt. Tim Riha.

He said Nampa Police detectives are now working with the FBI on the case.
 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top