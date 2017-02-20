Nampa Police investigating shooting

NAMPA, ID - Nampa Police detectives are investigating a weekend shooting.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 90 block of North Yale Street about 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old man, identified only as a Nampa resident, that had been shot once in the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

Nampa Police detectives say there is no information on the suspect in this crime.

“Based on the information obtained thus far, there is no cause for concern for the public -- as this appears to be an isolated incident,” said NPD Sgt. Tim Riha.



Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Nampa Police Department at 465-2257, Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS or on the web at 343COPS.com





