Nampa Police investigating possible child enticement

NAMPA, Idaho - Police in Nampa are investigating after reports that a driver tried to pick up a child walking to school. Police say it happened just before 9:00 a.m. as the child was walking to Lake Ridge Elementary School.

The driver of a small white pickup -- possibly a Ford Ranger -- with a white topper, asked the child if they needed a ride to school. Police say, when the child refused , the driver got out of the vehicle and asked the child a second time. The child did not accept the ride and quickly ran to school and told staff.

The driver is described as a white male in his twenties, approximately 5'8" in height, with short-combed blonde hair. He is described as clean-shaven, with brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and is missing a front tooth.

The Nampa Police Department urges parents to speak with their children concerning the risks of accepting rides from strangers, even in bad weather. If your child walks to school, they say it is wise to have them walk with other children if possible. If they are approached by a stranger offering a ride, tell them not to respond, and to quickly leave the area and tell an adult.

If you have any information regarding this child enticement case, please call Sgt. Jason Cantrell at 468-5610, Nampa Police dispatch at 465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.