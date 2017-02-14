Nampa Police arrest man accused of child enticement

Nampa Police child enticement suspect - The Nampa Police Department, with assistance from the Boise Police Department arrest a man accused of child enticement.

20-year-old Mark Timperley of Indianapolis, IN was arrested at the Boise Greyhound Bus Terminal Monday night. Investigators say Timperley began an online dating relationship with a 14- year-old Nampa girl in December. After requesting and receiving inappropriate images of the teen, police say he traveled to Idaho to meet her.

A Nampa Police School Resource Officer became aware of the situation and brought in detectives to help with the investigation.

When Timperley arrived in Boise he was met with officers. “Timperley was very surprised to meet us at the terminal,” Detective Troy Hale said. “We were clearly not who he was expecting.” Timperley was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of “Enticing a child through the internet or other communication device.”