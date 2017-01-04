Nampa man sentenced on child porn charge

BOISE, ID - Troy Paul, 48, of Nampa was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Boise to thirty months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after he told investigators he received and viewed child porn images on an iPhone from his employer.
Paul pleaded guilty on August 16 of last year.
According to a plea agreement, agents with the Department of Homeland Security learned an electronic device at Paul’s home viewed images of child pornography on a Russian photo-sharing website several times between January and June of 2014, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney Office in Boise.
An investigation revealed the device received an e-mail in March of 2014 which contained images of child porn. In February of 2015, Department of Homeland Security agents interviewed Paul, who admitted both viewing child pornography on the Russian photo-sharing website and receiving images of child porn in his e-mail account, the release said.
Paul admitted viewing images of child porn in his e-mail account approximately 100 times, using an iPhone assigned to him by his employer.
In March of 2015, DHS agents served a search warrant for the contents of Paul’s e-mail account, and discovered e-mails containing images of child porn
The FBI and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office helped with the investigation.