Nampa man sentenced for Enticing a Child Through the Internet

CALDWELL - A Nampa man facing charges for Enticing a Child Through the Internet received his sentence Tuesday in Canyon County Court.

Javier Tellez, age 23, of Nampa, was sentenced by the Honorable George A. Southworth on a felony count of Enticing a Child Through the Internet to 2 years fixed, followed 10 years indeterminate, for a total unified sentence of 12 years in prison.

Judge Southworth also ordered Tellez to register as a sex offender, submit a DNA sample to the Idaho Database, and have no contact with minor females for the duration of the sentence, according to a press release from Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker.

Tellez was also ordered to pay a $545.50 fine as well as court costs.

Tellez was arrested in February 2017 on a felony warrant after an investigation by the Nampa Police Department revealed he was using Facebook messenger to entice what he thought was a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him.

According to police, a detective posing as a 15-year-old girl friended Tellez on Facebook and Tellez messaged her that he wished he had a cuddle buddy. A short time later, Tellez sent several explicit photos of himself to the undercover detective along with a short video of himself masturbating.

At one point during the conversation, the undercover detective informed Tellez that she was only 15 years old and he responded by stating he would still meet up and do anything that she would like to do, noting there is “not really” much of an age difference.

“This case highlights the importance of internet safety,” said Prosecutor Bryan Taylor. “While thankfully no one was harmed, it’s a perfect example of why people need to be cognizant and cautious of what their children are doing online.”