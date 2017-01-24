Nampa man pleads not guilty to hate crime in gay man murder

BOISE, ID - A Nampa man charged with a federal hate crime in the beating death of a gay man pleaded not guilty in Boise's U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

A March trial was set for 23-year-old Kelly Schneider, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in a Canyon County court on Monday.

He was indicted earlier this month on the hate crime charge that accused him of attacking Steven Nelson last year because the victim was gay.

In a related state court case, prosecutors say Schneider used on-line personals ad to lure the 49-year-old Nelson to a remote location near Lake Lowell, south of Nampa.

Nelson was then robbed, stripped naked, beaten and kicked repeatedly.

Although critically injured, Nelson managed to walk to a home about a half-mile away and gave police information about his assailants and details of the attack -- before he later died at a hospital.

(Associated Press contributed to this article)