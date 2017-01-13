Nampa man indicted following deadly crash

ONTARIO, ORE - A Nampa man accused of abducting and stabbing his ex-wife, then causing a fatal crash in eastern Oregon has been indicted by an Oregon grand jury.

The Idaho Statesman reports 49-year-old Anthony Montwheeler was indicted Thursday by a Malheur County jury on felony charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping and assault. Montwheeler is currently hospitalized in Boise.

He is accused of kidnapping and killing Annita Harmon, who divorced him in 2015 –- then killing David Bates, the driver of an SUV Montwheeler's truck hit on an Oregon highway on Monday.

The passenger in the SUV is listed as in good condition at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

(by Associated Press)