NAMPA, ID - A Nampa man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was run over by a neighbor’s vehicle.

About 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Canyon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident in the 13000 block of Lake Shore Drive in Nampa.

The reporting party told a Canyon County dispatcher that her husband, identified as Benjamin Felty, 33, of Nampa, had been run over while assisting the suspect, Roger Faull, 50, (pictured) also of Nampa, free his truck from a snow-covered driveway.

“While attempting to free Faull’s truck, Felty’s truck became stuck in the snow,” said Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker.

Felty summoned his wife, who arrived with another 4x4, ultimately pulling both trucks free.

After getting both vehicles unstuck, David Felty attempted to unhook a tow strap from the front of Faull’s truck -- when Faull drove forward running Felty over.

“Faull was made aware of what he had just done, but left the scene and drove home,” said Decker.

“A short time later, deputies went to Faull’s home and made repeated attempts to have someone come to the door and speak with them. However, no one responded. Seeing that Faull’s truck was still parked at the residence, deputies requested and received a search warrant. Upon entry, they located Faull in a bedroom and he was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Canyon County Jail for leaving the scene of an injury accident, which is a felony,” Decker stated.

Felty was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, where he is said to be in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit with injuries to his chest and torso.

At his arraignment Tuesday afternoon at the Canyon County Courthouse, Faull said he did not run over Felty and denied any wrongdoing.

Judge John Meienhofer then told Faull, “Sir, you ran somebody over who is now fighting for his life in the hospital.”

The judge felt it was “absolutely outrageous” that Faull reportedly did not answer his door, thus requiring law enforcement personnel to obtain a search warrant

The judge set Faull’s bond at $1 million.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 31st.

