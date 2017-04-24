Nampa man arrested in Caldwell stabbing

CALDWELL, ID - A Nampa man has been arrested in connection with a weekend stabbing at a Caldwell home, and police say more arrests could be forthcoming.

Street Crimes Unit detectives arrested Sergio Marquez Lopez, 19, without incident about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a Middleton residence. Investigators say Lopez was involved in a stabbing earlier Sunday at a residence in the 4800 block of Dandridge Way in Caldwell.

Lopez was booked into the Canyon County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is also charged with a gang enhancement which, if he’s convicted, carries an additional 2 to 5 years in jail.

The 24-year-old man who was stabbed is reported to be in stable condition at a local hospital.

