Multiple people injured in motorcycle crash north of Galena Summit

Emergency crews with Idaho State Police and Blaine County are responding to a motorcycle accident on Highway 75 with multiple patients.

Highway 75 is closed in both directions.

Idaho State Police Dispatch says the accident involved four motorcycles.

Details are sparse at this time but dispatch says the accident happened on Highway 75 north of Galena Summit.

Crews are still responding to the scene, urging drivers to allow emergency vehicles through.

Scanner traffic indicates there may be as many as five patients. We are working to get more details. Check back for updates.