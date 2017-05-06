Mountain View High senior reels in a scholarship for fishing

Jason Felter, a senior at Mountain View High School is hooked on fishing,





"When I'm out on the water it just seems like nothing else matters you know it's just me and I'm just fishing, I'm just trying to catch a fish," said Jason.





Reeling in bass is his specialty. He's already an Idaho state champion twice over for his catches and has competed in nationals. While there are schools of fish and schools of thought, there is also schools for anglers. Jason has been offered a $7,500 a year scholarship from Bethel University in Tennessee to do what he loves.





"I was really surprised when I got the scholarship. It's really cool and I’m just really excited to get the opportunity to go fishing out every single day get paid to go do it," said Jason.





His parents couldn't be happier. Bethel University bass fishing team is currently ranked number one in the country.





"We always told him you better have a backup plan. He worked hard and it's exciting, it exciting to see your kid really work hard at their passion and then be successful at it," said Tamera Felter Jason's mom.





Jason says to catch a bass on the competitive level you need more than just the right bait, you need to think like a fish.





"You really got to know what the fish are doing that time of year," explained Jason.



Jason won’t just be thinking like a fish at college, he plans to study to become a physical therapist, but he's still holding on to his dream of going pro.