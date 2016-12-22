Mountain Home woman arrested for child abuse

Cloudy
HI: 32°
LO: 10°
LO: 26°
HI: 26°
LO: 12°
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID - A Mountain Home woman has been booked into the Elmore County Jail, after police say they found her child with severe bruising and swelling.
Mountain Home Police officers responded to the Desert Manor Apartments Wednesday morning, after receiving a report of a possible child abuse situation involving an 18-month-old baby.
“Police discovered the baby had severe bruising and swelling on her face, forehead, head, and back,” according to Mountain Home Police Department spokesperson Officer Melanie Broughton.
The girl was transported by ambulance to the St. Luke’s Elmore Medical Center.
For the child’s safety, investigators removed the child from her mother’s custody and placed her into the custody of Child Protective Services.
Nicole Christiansen, 24, and a 17-year-old juvenile were both arrested for felony injury to a child.
The juvenile’s name was not released.
No further information was immediately available.