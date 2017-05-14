Motorcyclist dies in Caldwell accident

12:20 PM, May 14, 2017
CALDWELL - On Saturday, May 13, 2017, at approximately 7:23 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle crash near Jefferson Middle School in Caldwell.

A 1993 Yamaha Motorcycle and rider were traveling westbound on a walking path near Spruce and Fircrest, to the north side of the Middle School. The rider hit a chain that was across the path to keep traffic out.

The rider was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The name of the rider is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

