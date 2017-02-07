Mormons launch worldwide online college program

Steve Bertel
11:42 AM, Feb 7, 2017

(Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

George Frey
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - The Mormon Church is giving a name and appointing a leader for a worldwide online college education program that has expanded to nearly fifty countries since it started several years ago at Brigham Young University-Idaho.

High-ranking church leader Dieter Uchtdorf says Clark Gilbert will oversee a program called BYU-Pathway Worldwide. Gilbert is currently the president at BYU-Idaho.

The courses combine academic and religious education, designed to give members low-cost and non-traditional opportunities to earn higher education degrees. All courses are in English.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says about 57,000 students have participated since 2009.

More than half of the religion's 15.6 million members live in countries outside the United States.

(by Associated Press)
 

