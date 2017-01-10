More charges filed in Boise County foothills homicide

BOISE, ID - More charges have now been filed against a Boise man in connection with a homicide last summer.
Anthony Barclay, 19, of Boise, was already in custody in the Ada County Jail -- charged with burglary and grand theft -- after officers located evidence that he and a woman, identified as Francis March, were in possession of property which belonged to murder victim Mark Irwin.
Irwin was found dead in the Boise County foothills on August 26th of last year. The coroner ruled the death a homicide, and March was later charged with first-degree murder.
Detectives continued to investigate and located evidence, which they passed on to prosecutors.
On Tuesday, a warrant was issued and served on Barclay, charging him with failure to notify authorities of a death and destruction of evidence. Both are felonies.
The investigation is continuing and more charges could still be filed, according to a Boise Police Department news release.
Investigators continue to ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.