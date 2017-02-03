Monster Jam returns to Ford Idaho Center Friday, Saturday
7:42 AM, Feb 3, 2017
Share Article
Monster Jam returns to the Ford Idaho Center tonight and tomorrow and it's more than just monster trucks. Drivers show off their skills in Monster Jam trucks, Monster Jam Speedsters and Monster Jam ATV's throughout the contest.
All the action kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. Tomorrow there is a Pit Party pre-show event starting at 10:30 a.m. followed by a matinee at 1 p.m. The evening show kicks off at 7 Saturday night.
Today on Good Morning Idaho, Steve Liebenthal got the chance to interview some of the drivers and get a first-hand look at some of the trucks and speedsters.