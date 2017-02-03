Monster Jam returns to Ford Idaho Center Friday, Saturday

7:42 AM, Feb 3, 2017

Monster Jam returns to the Ford Idaho Center Friday and Saturday, we got a sneak preview of some of the trucks on display.

Monster Jam returns to the Ford Idaho Center Friday and Saturday. Steve Liebenthal got an up close look at one of the speedsters that will be on hand this weekend.

Monster Jam returns to the Ford Idaho Center tonight and tomorrow and it's more than just monster trucks.  Drivers show off their skills in Monster Jam trucks, Monster Jam Speedsters and Monster Jam ATV's throughout the contest.

All the action kicks off tonight at 7 p.m.  Tomorrow there is a Pit Party pre-show event starting at 10:30 a.m. followed by a matinee at 1 p.m.  The evening show kicks off at 7 Saturday night.

Today on Good Morning Idaho, Steve Liebenthal got the chance to interview some of the drivers and get a first-hand look at some of the trucks and speedsters.

Click here for more information on tickets.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top