Missing Nampa man found dead in canal

NAMPA, ID - Nampa Police have tentatively identified the body found Wednesday in a canal as that of 18-year-old Sage Thompson, who was first reported missing last October.

Thompson was last seen along Garrity Boulevard in the area of Lakeview Park.

Nampa Police Lt. Eric Skoglund said investigators are not yet releasing details on the cause of death, nor are they saying exactly how they were able to identify the remains.

A Nampa city employee discovered the body floating in Mason Creek about 11 a.m. Wednesday.

