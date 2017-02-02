Micron CEO Mark Durcan retiring

BOISE, ID - Micron Technology Chief Executive Officer, Mark Durcan has announced his retirement.
The company’s Board of Directors has now formed a special committee to oversee the succession process -- and has initiated a search, with the assistance of an executive search firm, to identify and vet candidates.
“The Board has not established a timeframe for this process and intends to conduct a deliberate review of candidates who can contribute to Micron’s future success,” Micron public relations spokesman Marc Musgrove explained. “Mark Durcan will continue to lead Micron as CEO during this process, and will assist the company with its search and subsequent leadership transition.”
“Mark Durcan recently discussed with the Board his desire to retire from Micron when the time and conditions were right for the company,” said Robert Switz, Chairman of the Board and a member of the search committee. “As CEO, he has successfully guided Micron’s strategy and growth for the past five years and has allowed the company to initiate this transition from a position of strength. The Board is committed to thoughtful long-term succession planning and takes seriously its responsibility to maintain a high-caliber management team and to ensure successful executive leadership transition. We expect Mark to play an instrumental role in securing and transitioning his replacement.”