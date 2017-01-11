Meridian sets up special winter storm hotline, email

MERIDIAN, ID - Meridian residents have inundated city offices with calls, emails and social media messages regarding the recent snowstorm -– so much so, that city officials have now set up a special winter storm hotline and email.

It’s an “effort to make sure every call or request is recorded and sent to the appropriate City Department or partner agency,” said Meridian City spokeswoman Kaycee Murray.

Meridian residents who are trying to contact the City regarding the storm need to call 208-895-3300, or they can email storm@meridiancity.org.

“During a time of local disaster, it’s critical we are able to organize information we receive from residents. We will be documenting the information that comes in, and prioritizing issues or concerns based on severity and availability of resources.” Said Chief Mark Niemeyer, of the Meridian Fire Department and Emergency Response Incident Command.

Residents can expect to hear a daily briefing update when they call the hotline, along with some useful tips.

“I’m proud of our City crews who have stepped up, the contractors who are working hard and our partner agencies. This has been a 24/7 operation. In the City of Meridian alone, we have about 600 miles of roadways, so covering that amount of area is a tremendous amount of work. I am also grateful for our citizens who have stepped up in helping one another,” said Mayor Tammy de Weerd.