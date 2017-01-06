Meridian sets up plan to fight winter storm fallout.

It's all hands on deck in Meridian as crews battle the fallout of the historic winter storm with limited resources.

With only a handful of small plows, Meridian city workers from the mayor on down are working double time to make sure their city stays working.

"We all play a role in making this a safe place. A place where emergency responders can get to. A place we can make sure our kids have a safe route to school prepare for warmer weather," said Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd.

City leader are working with ACHD and business leaders to clear key streets, sidewalks and parking lots so kids can get to school on Monday and help those who need it most.

"Such as nonprofits who provide services for our citizens,maybe our schools, the food bank and some of those places we might be able to help out here," explained Meridian Police department Chief Jeff Lavey.

City workers and first responders are also caring snow shovels with them to clear clogged storm drains.

They are also asking the community to work together by helping their neighbors shovel their driveways and clear away snow around fire hydrants

"Encourage neighbors to help each other certainly in times like this where we are challenged with things we haven't seen in a long time that's what neighbors come together," said Meridian Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer.

City leaders hope to put their plan in motion as soon as possible.