Meridian Police looking for a missing 55-year-old man
9:23 PM, Apr 25, 2017
9:42 PM, Apr 25, 2017
The Meridian Police Department is asking for the the public’s help in locating 55 year old Mark Allen Rose of Meridian.
Rose left for work at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Monday morning April 24, but never arrived at his place of employment in Nampa. Police were contacted by concerned family members at approximately 11:00 a.m. because he never showed up to work. The family was concerned because Rose suffers from depression.
Meridian Police put out an alert for him and his vehicle, a grey 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with license number 1A8005X.
The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office contacted MPD around 1:00 p.m. after discovering the pickup at a sportsman’s access along the Boise River located at 21319 Midland Boulevard.
The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office attempted to find him using a tracking dog, but lost the scent after a short time.
Rose is approximately 5’10”; 150 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing khakis, a grey shirt and a blue fleece jacket.