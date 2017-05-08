Meridian Police find mice, feces, trash -- and kids -- in house

MERIDIAN, ID - What police are calling an “absolutely filthy residence” has landed a Meridian couple in the Ada County Jail on multiple charges of felony injury to children.

Working on an anonymous tip of possible unhealthy living conditions, officers were dispatched to the home of Kristina and Kelly Solomon in the 3000 block of Watersong Way Friday evening.

“Our officers found an absolutely filthy residence,” said Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea. “There were mice running loose throughout the house, mice droppings everywhere, lots of trash throughout the house, moldy food, and lots of gnats and flies,” he said. One investigator said they were “the worst (household living) conditions he had ever seen,” he added.

“The family dog even showed signs of malnutrition and had feces in its hair,” Basterrechea stated. The dog is currently being cared for by the Idaho Humane Society.

The Solomons were booked into the Ada County Jail shortly after 11 p.m. Friday. They each face three felony charges of injury to a child.

The couple’s three girls –- ages seven, fifteen, and seventeen – who were living in the house at the time are being cared for by family members, Basterrechea said.