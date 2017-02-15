Meridian Police arrest man accused of sexual battery of minor

Meridian Police have arrested a man accused of multiple counts of sexual battery of a minor.

Police say 42-year-old Richard Dickson gave a teen girl alcohol and initiated sexual contact with her on multiple occasions.

He was arrested last night around 11:30 p.m. in Eagle.

Police tracked Dickson down to a home on the 10000 block of N. Horseshoe Bend Road, but say he refused to come outside. After obtaining a search warrant police say Dickson gave himself up peacefully.

He has been booked in the Ada County Jail.