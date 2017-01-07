Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd declares state of emergency
6:06 PM, Jan 6, 2017
Share Article
MERIDIAN, ID - Late Friday afternoon, Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd declared a state of emergency for Idaho's second largest city. The mayor issued the declaration due to the possibility of six to twelve more inches of snow over the weekend.
"With more snowfall expected, I issued this declaration because it gives the city the ability to dedicate resources for contractors, equipment and manpower quickly in order to protect the health and safety of our community," said de Weerd.
The city has already hired a contractor to assist with clearing parking spots along Main Street and to clear routes for emergency vehicles. The next priority will be to hire more contractors to focus on snow removal in neighborhoods.
The mayor is also calling on residents for help. She asks residents to clear any storm drains or fire hydrants of snow and when shoveling sidewalks to shovel the snow into the yard rather than the street.
"The additional plowing in neighborhoods could create a snow berm at the end of driveways so residents will have to remember to keep their walkways and driveways free of snow by shoveling. I'm encouraged by the stories I'm hearing -- whether it's our city employees going above and beyond to help residents or neighbors helping neighbors -- it's so important right now," said de Weerd.
Meridian residents can visit the city's website for updates regarding storm response plans.